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If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s probably a duck. What is Tim Walz’s relationship with Vault Health? Was this yet another abuse of his emergency powers?
The cronyism must be exposed and ended immediately!
It’s time to sound the alarm! - Dr Scott Jensen