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Meatflation - When Will The Food Shortages End? Here's A Good Possibility - ADAPT 2030
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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976 views • November 06, 2021
Many details are now lining up for food and supply chain shortages ending, that's if everything continues to function perfectly. We are going to move through another 14-15 months of hardship. Here is what to expect.

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