A Conversation between minister Cap Chatfield and ChatGPT—where the AI allegedly admits it is being used as part of the coming Antichrist beast system.
ChatGPT’s cryptic answers about government surveillance and global elites
Claims linking AI to control, deception, and manipulation of humanity
The role of groups like the World Economic Forum, technocrats, and intelligence agencies
Biblical prophecy connections to the Beast, the Antichrist, and Revelation 17
Warnings about AI rewriting language, history, and even the Bible
The final message: “Don’t follow me. Follow Jesus. Only He saves.”
As technology advances toward AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) and ASI (Artificial Super Intelligence), we must stay alert, resist deception, and hold fast to faith in Jesus Christ.
