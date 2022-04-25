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Self-help guru diploma mills are silly 🧐
jroseland
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I've been pitched at least a dozen "health coach certification" programs by different brands. You pay several thousand dollars (or more); you go to a motivational coaching seminar for a couple of days where they teach, I'm sure, some very cool biohacking and mindset stuff. But I REALLY don't see the value in this...

Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/694-self-help-guru-diploma-mills

Confused?
Invest at least $100 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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rantvloglimitless mindset secret societyself-help guruself-help diploma millsself-help scamhealth coach certificationlife coaching scamcertified coachmulti-level-marketingself-help pyramid scheme
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