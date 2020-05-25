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"It is Destined to Happen This Way": Video Exposing Agenda 21 come early.
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82 views • May 25, 2020
"Insider" reveals what has been predestined by UN and other Globalist entities, for many years, to be imposed, by what ever means necessary, on the world's inhabitants.
Short, interesting and to the point.
Short, interesting and to the point.
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