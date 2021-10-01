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Ep# 150 ”So…When will you get back to Work?”
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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10 views • October 01, 2021
My rant on the slack efforts from our Leaders to Get back to Parliament and TO WORK and a Special Tribute to Our First Nations.

#TruthandReconcilation,#Parliament,#CrustyCanuck



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Sources:

More Censorship Looming, From True North Media: https://tnc.news/2021/09/28/independent-press-gallery-says-plan-to-regulate-internet-is-unworkable-violates-rights/?fbclid=IwAR1ytM0EP_QEMr7937i8GopKkSEPeoNvz0eNOW9Q2NYmxGxtTX8D1O_6s78

Trudeau's Away Surfin?: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/kinsella-trudeau-not-truthful-nor-reconciling-to-indigenous-peoples?fbclid=IwAR1i3Nq1JoedeChsWaTEMMAPryB7kkL0n-CPJijtlbqhkiaEhDhWbDaC5_w

From The Toronto Sun: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/gunter-censorship-propaganda-and-manipulation-in-our-governments-toolkit?fbclid=IwAR3UWziXIpaffB1rwGp5rEINNgcoCftsYPVwU-mkb6KgSTxTGbR5PcbdOLU

Dr. Henshaw ( Alberta's Chief Medical Officer is away): From Rebel Media on RUMBLE : DAILY | Towns Reject Two-Tier Society, Pastor Art News (rumble.com)



From "Official Northern Cree" Channel: https://youtu.be/VjMkUi1J4g8

If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥

Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/



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