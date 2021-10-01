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Ep# 150 ”So…When will you get back to Work?”
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10 views • October 01, 2021
My rant on the slack efforts from our Leaders to Get back to Parliament and TO WORK and a Special Tribute to Our First Nations.
#TruthandReconcilation,#Parliament,#CrustyCanuck
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Enter the Draw here, $5 or $10 for a T-shirt or Mug= https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
Sources:
More Censorship Looming, From True North Media: https://tnc.news/2021/09/28/independent-press-gallery-says-plan-to-regulate-internet-is-unworkable-violates-rights/?fbclid=IwAR1ytM0EP_QEMr7937i8GopKkSEPeoNvz0eNOW9Q2NYmxGxtTX8D1O_6s78
Trudeau's Away Surfin?: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/kinsella-trudeau-not-truthful-nor-reconciling-to-indigenous-peoples?fbclid=IwAR1i3Nq1JoedeChsWaTEMMAPryB7kkL0n-CPJijtlbqhkiaEhDhWbDaC5_w
From The Toronto Sun: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/gunter-censorship-propaganda-and-manipulation-in-our-governments-toolkit?fbclid=IwAR3UWziXIpaffB1rwGp5rEINNgcoCftsYPVwU-mkb6KgSTxTGbR5PcbdOLU
Dr. Henshaw ( Alberta's Chief Medical Officer is away): From Rebel Media on RUMBLE : DAILY | Towns Reject Two-Tier Society, Pastor Art News (rumble.com)
From "Official Northern Cree" Channel: https://youtu.be/VjMkUi1J4g8
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
#TruthandReconcilation,#Parliament,#CrustyCanuck
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Enter the Draw here, $5 or $10 for a T-shirt or Mug= https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
Sources:
More Censorship Looming, From True North Media: https://tnc.news/2021/09/28/independent-press-gallery-says-plan-to-regulate-internet-is-unworkable-violates-rights/?fbclid=IwAR1ytM0EP_QEMr7937i8GopKkSEPeoNvz0eNOW9Q2NYmxGxtTX8D1O_6s78
Trudeau's Away Surfin?: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/kinsella-trudeau-not-truthful-nor-reconciling-to-indigenous-peoples?fbclid=IwAR1i3Nq1JoedeChsWaTEMMAPryB7kkL0n-CPJijtlbqhkiaEhDhWbDaC5_w
From The Toronto Sun: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/gunter-censorship-propaganda-and-manipulation-in-our-governments-toolkit?fbclid=IwAR3UWziXIpaffB1rwGp5rEINNgcoCftsYPVwU-mkb6KgSTxTGbR5PcbdOLU
Dr. Henshaw ( Alberta's Chief Medical Officer is away): From Rebel Media on RUMBLE : DAILY | Towns Reject Two-Tier Society, Pastor Art News (rumble.com)
From "Official Northern Cree" Channel: https://youtu.be/VjMkUi1J4g8
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥
Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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