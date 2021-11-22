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Youtube deletes Darrell Brooks Page same day of incident. He had a Music video where hes in front of the SUV.
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41 views • November 22, 2021
Youtube deletes Darrell Brooks Page same day of incident. He had a Music video where hes in front of the SUV. Thats Evidence tampering. YT is literally running cover for a mass murderer. Who surprise surprise just happens to also be a pedophile. Boy, the machine sure does love protecting pedos...
Too bad for them I downloaded the video and archived his page. https://web.archive.org/web/20211122044250/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUI_NnHGW518kRgeDOTgH3Q
Too bad for them I downloaded the video and archived his page. https://web.archive.org/web/20211122044250/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUI_NnHGW518kRgeDOTgH3Q
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