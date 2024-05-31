Fermentation - Kimchi and Pickled Salmon

Weston A. Price Chapter Leader, Marina Peck shared two recipes with us at a local chapter meeting in Marietta, GA.
Fermenters Club - Kimchi Recipe
https://fermentersclub.com/kimchi/
Wise Traditions - Pickled Salmon Recipe
1 lb salmon, skinned and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 cup water
1/8 cup whey
1 Tbsp raw honey
1 Tbsp sea salt
2 small onions, coarsely chopped
1 lemon, thinly sliced
1 Tbsp mustard seeds
1 tsp cracked pepper
2 bay leaves
1 bunch fresh dill, snipped
