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****MUST HEAR THIS****JUST A MAN SPEAKING 49****
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31 views • June 07, 2022
Throughout time The Most High Ahayah and Yashaya Christ has proven that they are in control over everything even satan, fallen angels, and demons. He is the power and source of all knowledge and healing. In order to get full meaning and understanding you must listen or start with Part 1 of J.A.M.S. (Just A Man Speaking). Blessings:))) Acts 2:38.
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
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If you don't know The Most High's and Christ true name watch video on platform:
https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a
Visit website and channel (s):
https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
If you don't know The Most High's and Christ true name watch video on platform:
https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a
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