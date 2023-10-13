Create New Account
Thank God for the First Amendment that Allows Evil to Expose itself
Published 18 hours ago

We should all thank God that the evil people of our world are allowed to expose themselves. Speech should not decriminalized, it should be battled out in the marketplace of ideas, and the leftists, have beaten people over and over the head again for expressing their views, and are now losing in the marketplace of ideas on virtually all sides.#firstamendment #freespeech #woke


Keywords
free speechterrorismblmfirst amendmentmassacrecolonizationcancel culturetomaswolkcriminalize speechblm praises mosquei stand with palestineslaughter of jewish babieshamas terroristcreating monsters

