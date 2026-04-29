An optical-fiber FPV drone operated by the Russian UAV operator “KVN” while circling Kostiantynivka filmed the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison, revealing that their logistical problems in the city are worsening. A Russian channel shared a short clip on April 29, 2026, showing a section of street completely filled with armored vehicles, cars, and burned-out armored vehicles. In this incident, the infantry soldiers of Zelensky regime were struck by the FPV near Osykove, on the outskirts of Kostiantynivka. It appears that Ukrainian personnel rotations are often conducted on foot during the day to avoid detection by Russian forces, but the opposite of what they expected happened to them!

A list of the many destroyed NATO-Ukraine armored vehicles—some of which were detailed by the Lost Armour channel in video documentation —shows an overturned BATT UMG, a rare armored vehicle belonging to the “Revanche” Tactical Group. Nearby is a Canadian-made “Roshel Senator MRAP” armored vehicle, rendered nearly unrecognizable after being charred by fire. A $300,000 Ukrainian-made APC failed to save its crew, funded through crowdfunding by the Ukrainians; the new Ukrainian Urban Combat Vehicle “Novator.” A few meters further on, an US-made M113 Armored Fighting Vehicle, whose performance was praised in Ukrainian service, has become a heap of scrap. Not to mention a pair of vehicles reduced to scrap metal on the street to Kostiantynivka: a Polish Oncilla-M Armored Personnel Carrier and a UAT Gyurza 01 Armored Vehicle from the Ukrainian company UkrArmoTech.

It is worth noting that Russian Unmanned Systems Forces units are currently conducting intensive operations. Recent combat operations by these units have resulted in the elimination of Ukrainian drone operators, which could ultimately leave Ukraine in an operational encirclement.

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