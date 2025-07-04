Journalist noted UK’s military base security, only short mesh fence for F-35 fighter jets, soon to be equipped with nuclear capabilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A journalist from The Telegraph has openly mocked the UK’s military base security, noting that a mere mesh fence—just 1.5 meters high (4.92126 feet) —is all that separates the public from one of NATO’s most prized assets: the British Royal Air Force base hosting the newest F-35 fighter jets, soon to be equipped with nuclear capabilities.