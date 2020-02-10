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ELISABETH WARREN & TULSI GABBARD BOTH TELL THE TRUTH ABOUT THE DEMOCRAT PARTY
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60 views • February 10, 2020
Feb 10, 2020
Unite America First
Elisabeth Warren tells the truth about the Democrats running for election every 2 to 4 years. Will Warren receive the same results as Tulsi Gabbard from the Democrat Party for saying true statements about the Party she supports? Tulsi Gabbard said during one of the Democrat debate that the Democrat Party is not for or by the people. It was clear that she was done with the Democrat Party making a true statement as well.
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Unite America First
Elisabeth Warren tells the truth about the Democrats running for election every 2 to 4 years. Will Warren receive the same results as Tulsi Gabbard from the Democrat Party for saying true statements about the Party she supports? Tulsi Gabbard said during one of the Democrat debate that the Democrat Party is not for or by the people. It was clear that she was done with the Democrat Party making a true statement as well.
Prepare with UAF
preparewithuaf.com
Connect with me on DLive.tv/UAFN
Please Subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNohUmuAnQa29YmaxzbaksA
www.UniteAmericaFirst.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook www.facebook.com/uniteamericafirst
Twitter @UniteAmerica1st
Twitter @FirePowerNews
VoteDemOut.org
Support Will Johnson's SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/will-johnson
Patreon:
patreon.com/uniteamericafirst
We are Viewer supported. Without you, we cannot grow, and we cannot travel. We appreciate everyone that helps us do this work.
DONATE: Go to UniteAmericaFirst.com and CLICK on the GREEN DONATE button.
#VoteDemOut2020 #ToThePoint #Trump2020
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