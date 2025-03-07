"What's going to happen in Iran? There'll be some interesting times ahead. We'll see what happens...." - President Trump

Adding: Trump wrote a letter to Iran saying he would rather make a deal than use weapons - Fox News

Iran will not negotiate with US while under pressure, says Iranian FM

❗️Iran will not engage in direct negotiations with the US as long as they continue their policy of maximum pressure, stated the Iranian Foreign Ministry following Trump's announcement about a letter to Tehran.

Iran's mission to the UN also stated that it has not yet received any message for the country's Supreme Leader, Khamenei, from the US President.

Found an interesting comment with this video, probably BS or fake?

Comment: There was leaked documents from the department defense that said that Israel would commit attack on Israel in early March on their nuclear facilities. If in the next five days this happens, those documents were not fake.

Iran voices concern over developments in Syria

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei, in reaction to reports of violence and insecurity in different parts of Syria, said the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring internal developments in Syria and is following with great concern the news and reports published about violence and insecurity across the country.

Baqaei underscored the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the need to maintain security and stability in Syria and create the necessary conditions for all ethnic groups and strata of Syrian society to live peacefully together, as well as the necessity of preserving the territorial integrity and unity of Syria, especially against the acts pf aggression and threats by the occupying Zionist regime.

He further said while reminding Syria's interim government of its responsibilities in ensuring the security of all Syrian citizens, the Islamic Repulic of Iran strongly opposes insecurity, violence, killing, and harming innocent Syrian people from any ethnic group and tribe.

Baqaei added that Tehran considers such violence to be a catalyst for the spread of instability in the region and more seditious acts by third parties, especially the Zionist regime.

