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Benjamin Freedman (Ex- Top Zionist JEW) warns America of Jews Willard Hotel 1961
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161 views • May 16, 2021
Benjamin Freedman (Ex- Top Zionist JEW) warns America of Jews Willard Hotel
Everything on WW 1, WW 2, the who and why the zionists and the return from the Jews to the promised land . The Balfour Declaration was a letter written by British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to Lionel Walter Rothschild, in which he expressed the British government’s support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. The long-term effects of the Balfour Declaration, and the British government’s involvement in Palestinian affairs, are felt even today.
1961,, QUOTE "Behind every great fortune lies a great crime."
"Honore de Balzac
Everything on WW 1, WW 2, the who and why the zionists and the return from the Jews to the promised land . The Balfour Declaration was a letter written by British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour to Lionel Walter Rothschild, in which he expressed the British government’s support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. The long-term effects of the Balfour Declaration, and the British government’s involvement in Palestinian affairs, are felt even today.
1961,, QUOTE "Behind every great fortune lies a great crime."
"Honore de Balzac
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