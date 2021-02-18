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Αστική φάρμα του Kimbal Musk Square Roots
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12 views • February 18, 2021
Ο Kimbal Musk, ο αδερφός του Elon, δημιούργησε μια εταιρεία αστικής γεωργίας που ονομάζεται Square Roots. Χρησιμοποιώντας ναυτιλιακά κοντέινερ εξοπλισμένα με τεχνολογία κάθετης γεωργίας, η Square Roots θα μπορούσε να φέρει φρέσκια παραγωγή απευθείας στις πόλεις σ' όλη τη χώρα.
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