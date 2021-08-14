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Proof Big Pharma Is Trying To Poison Us With More Than Just The Kill-Shot - Graphene Found In Pills
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657 views • August 14, 2021
It's becoming very clear now that the Luciferian Elites have launched an all-out genocidal assault upon the human race. They are trying to poison us with graphene oxide by putting it in the covid-jabs, our water supply, our foods, and especially in the medications we turn to when we are sick. I keep a neodymium magnet on my fridge and test everything before I consume it. It's not paranoid when they really are out to get us.
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