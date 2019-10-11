My Most Important Daily Health Habits | Dr Conners Clips

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1. Being in Prayer - for himself (as an empath, he tends to very easily take on the burdens of his patients), and for his patients (healing comes from the Lord.)
2. Sticking to His Diet - dealing with cancer himself, Dr Conners keeps Dairy, Gluten, and most meats from his diet.
Watch/Listen to the whole interview ➡ https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/560df262-18f7-4846-8bb4-088b31d330d8
Read the transcript of the whole interview ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/the-c-word-interview-on-the-essential-oils-revolution-podcast/
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✅ Conners Clinic LinkedIn ➡ http://linkedin.com/company/conners-clinic
✅ Conners Clinic Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer
Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
[email protected]
https://goo.gl/maps/zvDgxHkcoLv