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WHAT A MESS IN TEXAS!
thepearlofgreatprice
thepearlofgreatprice
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23 views • July 28, 2020
The Christian community associated with this channel (called Jesus Christians) has experienced a lot of persecution over the years, due to its radical stance on obedience to the teachings of Jesus. In one way or another, families of Jesus Christians have tried to cause problems for the community, just as Jesus said they would (Matt 10:36). In June of 2020, 23-year-old Tara Johnson, who had been with the Jesus Christians for two years by that time, endured this Christian persecution personally, at the hands of her family and self-proclaimed "cult buster" Rick Ross. This is Tara's story...
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americabibletexasfamilylovechristjesuschristianusacultpersecution
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy