© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHAT A MESS IN TEXAS!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • July 28, 2020
The Christian community associated with this channel (called Jesus Christians) has experienced a lot of persecution over the years, due to its radical stance on obedience to the teachings of Jesus. In one way or another, families of Jesus Christians have tried to cause problems for the community, just as Jesus said they would (Matt 10:36). In June of 2020, 23-year-old Tara Johnson, who had been with the Jesus Christians for two years by that time, endured this Christian persecution personally, at the hands of her family and self-proclaimed "cult buster" Rick Ross. This is Tara's story...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.