© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of "Msta-S" 152-mm self-propelled Howitzer crews in Action. Causing Maximum Damage to Underground Concrete Fortifications. - 051222
Follow
3
Share
Report
210 views • May 12, 2022
Footage of Msta-S 152-mm self-propelled howitzer crews in action
💥 Artillery units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carry out firing missions to destroy enemy' artillery batteries, fortifications, weapons and military equipment and suppress command posts.
◽️ The crews fire at ranges of up to 30 kilometres.
◽️The artillery unit is capable of destroying fortifications by using high-explosive shells that cause maximum damage to fortifications, including buried concrete fortifications of the enemy.
💥 Artillery units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carry out firing missions to destroy enemy' artillery batteries, fortifications, weapons and military equipment and suppress command posts.
◽️ The crews fire at ranges of up to 30 kilometres.
◽️The artillery unit is capable of destroying fortifications by using high-explosive shells that cause maximum damage to fortifications, including buried concrete fortifications of the enemy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.