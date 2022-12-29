Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Figure 4.17a Video of World Trade Center Building 7 Collapse, Perspective 1 (mirrored video)
33 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

World Trade Center Building 7"Building 7 was destroyed in the manner of a classic implosion, falling suddenly, symmetrically, and at free-fall acceleration into its own footprint." — Architects & Engineers for 911 truth


Architects & Engineers for 911 truth.

Website link: https://www.ae911truth.org/


(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/zRpCwKRnL1M

Figure 4.17a Video of WTC 7 Collapse, Perspective 1; Published by AE911Truth; YouTube; Date of recording: September 11, 2001; Date published: September 2, 2019; Date of website access: December 23, 2020.

Keywords
trumpsatanoccultnew world orderworld trade centersatanicfreemasonrybuilding 7ritualstaged demolition

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket