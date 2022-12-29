Figure 4.17a Video of World Trade Center Building 7 Collapse, Perspective 1 (mirrored video)

World Trade Center Building 7"Building 7 was destroyed in the manner of a classic implosion, falling suddenly, symmetrically, and at free-fall acceleration into its own footprint." — Architects & Engineers for 911 truth
Figure 4.17a Video of WTC 7 Collapse, Perspective 1; Published by AE911Truth; YouTube; Date of recording: September 11, 2001; Date published: September 2, 2019; Date of website access: December 23, 2020.
