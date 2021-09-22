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David Bellamy on Global Warming
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48 views • September 22, 2021
David Bellamy on Global Warming
Climate change is a natural phenomenon and all these warnings about global warming at a time when the solar minimum is coming is yet another BS from cabal globalists who want us to starve/freeze to death.
Climate change is a natural phenomenon and all these warnings about global warming at a time when the solar minimum is coming is yet another BS from cabal globalists who want us to starve/freeze to death.
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