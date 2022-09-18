Healing Starts With The Terrible Truth: We Can’t Hide From The Damage Dr.Charles Hoffe
What Is A D-Dimer Test And What Does It Tell You?
What Neurological Damage Was Dr. Hoffe Seeing In His Patients?
Why Would This Damage Indicate Micro-Clots?
Why Is There Such A Wide Range of Responses To The C-19 Shots?
What Can You Do To Recover If You Have Been Injured by The Shot?
