Global Reset Update: Financial Overhaul, Military Psyops & Awaiting Justice with Scott Mckay
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
43 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers joins Scott McKay for an in-depth analysis of the ongoing global political, military, and financial reset. Chambers breaks down the quiet dismantling of the Federal Reserve and IRS, the rise of a gold-backed quantum financial system, and the strategic silver market surge—now nearing $60/oz with projections up to $240. He explains the theatrical "psyop" behind controversial political figures and public unrest, framing it as a calculated move to expose corruption and pave the way for military tribunals.


Chambers also shares intelligence on global military positioning, Venezuela's role in drug trafficking and election fraud, and the potential re-emergence of JFK Jr. as a unifying force for worldwide healing. The conversation closes with a call for patience, preparedness, and trust in the "white hat" operation—promising a historic reckoning and a new golden age by July 2025.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
jfk jrmilitary tribunalsglobal resetelection fraudgolden agejohn michael chambersgold-backed currencyscott mckaywhite hat operationquantum financial systemirs eliminationfederal reserve dismantlingsilver market surgepsyop theatervenezuela trafficking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
