Global Reset Update: Financial Overhaul, Military Psyops & Awaiting Justice with Scott Mckay

John Michael Chambers joins Scott McKay for an in-depth analysis of the ongoing global political, military, and financial reset. Chambers breaks down the quiet dismantling of the Federal Reserve and IRS, the rise of a gold-backed quantum financial system, and the strategic silver market surge—now nearing $60/oz with projections up to $240. He explains the theatrical "psyop" behind controversial political figures and public unrest, framing it as a calculated move to expose corruption and pave the way for military tribunals.





Chambers also shares intelligence on global military positioning, Venezuela's role in drug trafficking and election fraud, and the potential re-emergence of JFK Jr. as a unifying force for worldwide healing. The conversation closes with a call for patience, preparedness, and trust in the "white hat" operation—promising a historic reckoning and a new golden age by July 2025.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





