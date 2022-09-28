The research episode
How to use the tools I provide to do your own research
A good place to start?
Web Sites You Should Know
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/web-sites-you-should-know
People For People BRIGHTEON CHANNEL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/protonsneutronselectrons
Links discussed in the show
Mercola article on the Biden executive order on biotechnology
https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing
Clip on transhumanism
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-285-jonesing-for-truth/
jump to time marker 41:00
Clip questioning the virus release story
Drs. Mike Yeadon and Paul Alexander: fraud of the COVID pandemic
https://rumble.com/v1kigj1-drs.-mike-yeadon-and-paul-alexander-fraud-of-the-covid-pandemic.html
jump to time marker 31:00
Tools I use
Video Speed Controller for your browser
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/video-speed-controller/nffaoalbilbmmfgbnbgppjihopabppdk/related
Cross platform application to keep and track notes of your research
Notion
Previous Show links
Albert Benevides
configurable charts of adverse reactions to the COV!D shots from the VAERS data
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup
If you have questions or accolades for Albert …
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
