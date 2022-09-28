Create New Account
The research episode
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Published 2 months ago |
How to use the tools I provide to do your own research

A good place to start?

Web Sites You Should Know

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/web-sites-you-should-know


People For People BRIGHTEON CHANNEL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/protonsneutronselectrons


Links discussed in the show

Mercola article on the Biden executive order on biotechnology

https://takecontrol.substack.com/p/advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing

Clip on transhumanism

The Highwire

https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-285-jonesing-for-truth/

jump to time marker 41:00


Clip questioning the virus release story 

Drs. Mike Yeadon and Paul Alexander: fraud of the COVID pandemic

https://rumble.com/v1kigj1-drs.-mike-yeadon-and-paul-alexander-fraud-of-the-covid-pandemic.html

jump to time marker 31:00


Tools I use

Video Speed Controller for your browser

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/video-speed-controller/nffaoalbilbmmfgbnbgppjihopabppdk/related


Cross platform application to keep and track notes of your research

Notion

https://www.notion.so/

Previous Show links

Albert Benevides

configurable charts of adverse reactions to the COV!D shots from the VAERS data

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup


If you have questions or accolades for Albert …

Albert can be contacted at

[email protected]


See more interviews and explanations by Albert on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/




