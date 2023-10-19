Truth and Righteousness

The Satanic New World Order. The devil can now lock down the whole world and church in fear in the name of peace and safety and use security forces against us if we do not comply. The devil is a master seducer and he has a seduction process for the world, the church and the elect.
