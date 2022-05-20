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Think Hard Before Dedicating
Proverbs 20:25 (NIV)
25 It is a trap to dedicate something rashly
and only later to consider one’s vows.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Do not get fooled into making an imprudent dedication.
Your vow could reflect poorly on you.
https://rumble.com/v15dzor-think-hard-before-dedicating-proverbs-2025.html?mref=1kkf5&;mc=24jw3
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