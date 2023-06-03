Create New Account
Glenn EXPLODES at Pro-Debt Republicans, ESG 'Politicization' & MSNBC LIES Glenn TV Ep 281
Published 16 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


June 2, 2023


Democrats are behaving like spoiled children, demanding a limitless debt ceiling so they can spend uninhibitedly. On today's Friday Exclusive, Glenn demands that Republicans pick a side on whether they're okay with debt or not, and he reveals who's truly being held hostage as the debt crisis gets worse. Also, has the push for ESG hit its peak? Glenn reacts to the absurd notion that ESG has been "politicized" by conservatives. Lastly, Glenn tries to understand the new ways people can identify as lesbian ...


