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Alien-Starseed Contact & 5D+ Consciousness w/Daniel Rekshan: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #71
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29 views • September 24, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk about ET alien contacts via dreamscapes and meditations with researcher and hypnosis practitioner, Daniel Rekshan. Daniel, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Get exclusive access to newest podcast episodes 1st at:
https://rokfin.com/post/53365
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us how a Shambala Buddhist became a dream researcher in the ET Contact field?
2. Let’s compare cases. What are the common themes that you get in your hypnosis clients?
3. Have you had lucid dreams regarding any visitations from various alien species in relation to any of the starseeds you consult in your hypnosis practice?
4. What can people expect from your mobile app, DreamWell?
5. I love your research direction in your Exo Metaverse website. Tell us more about its mission?
6. I love how you made the leap from researching aliens/UFOs(300,000 Reddit Subs) to where I live in, which is Starseeds(6,700 Reddit Subs)/Spiritual Awakening. I can give some more insight into the Buddhist understanding of Starseeds and spiritual awakening in the hologram, but I 1st would like to know what research you’ve uncovered in this area?
7. What have you found in your “Aliens Among Us” research?
8. In the Exo Metaverse website, you depict the top 4 ways for making 1stcontact right now are: dreams, meditation(hypnosis), in-person, psychedelic plants. Which technique do you recommend?
9. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5thdimension Earth?
For more information about Daniel Rekshan’s hypnosis offerings, please visit his website:
https://cosmicdreamhypnosis.com/
https://www.exometaverse.org/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Get exclusive access to newest podcast episodes 1st at:
https://rokfin.com/post/53365
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us how a Shambala Buddhist became a dream researcher in the ET Contact field?
2. Let’s compare cases. What are the common themes that you get in your hypnosis clients?
3. Have you had lucid dreams regarding any visitations from various alien species in relation to any of the starseeds you consult in your hypnosis practice?
4. What can people expect from your mobile app, DreamWell?
5. I love your research direction in your Exo Metaverse website. Tell us more about its mission?
6. I love how you made the leap from researching aliens/UFOs(300,000 Reddit Subs) to where I live in, which is Starseeds(6,700 Reddit Subs)/Spiritual Awakening. I can give some more insight into the Buddhist understanding of Starseeds and spiritual awakening in the hologram, but I 1st would like to know what research you’ve uncovered in this area?
7. What have you found in your “Aliens Among Us” research?
8. In the Exo Metaverse website, you depict the top 4 ways for making 1stcontact right now are: dreams, meditation(hypnosis), in-person, psychedelic plants. Which technique do you recommend?
9. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5thdimension Earth?
For more information about Daniel Rekshan’s hypnosis offerings, please visit his website:
https://cosmicdreamhypnosis.com/
https://www.exometaverse.org/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
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