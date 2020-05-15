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Tom Davis - MD Fellow -American Academy of Family Physicians - Providers in the “New Normal” will NEED Cash Patients badly!
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9 views • May 15, 2020
Even pre-COVID, providers suffered over-regulation, declining reimbursement, and complex third party interference. Seeking cash-paying patients allows the only path to independence and prosperity, as Dr. Davis will present with the award-winning WOW platform.
The fact remains that the provider’s markets have changed, that cash is king, and that other cash-based markets show doctors how to master this transition. As a doctor (and Patient) you will either be in a government medical system or you will be a cash-based practice which one will you pick?
The fact remains that the provider’s markets have changed, that cash is king, and that other cash-based markets show doctors how to master this transition. As a doctor (and Patient) you will either be in a government medical system or you will be a cash-based practice which one will you pick?
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