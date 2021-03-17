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Trump's Triumphs 5: Demon-Rats Beware, God's Comming To Judge You & Yours... From Jerusalem, Il...
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59 views • March 17, 2021
The Name of God, His Son The Messiah...
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUCmDiFK448inD-a0HE8mr7V6gONQ-EJh
The Name of God, His Son The Messiah...
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUCmDiFK448inD-a0HE8mr7V6gONQ-EJh
Trump's Triumph's 2: Stop The Steal! For The Donald and For You... "Common Man...".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t12lhE3SG4o&;t=850s
The Supremes Will Declare Trump the President of the U.S: A Prophecy of Biblical Proportions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeDOkit1810&;t=2208s
Trump's Triumphs Electoral College Victory Over Big Media, Lying Big Tech & The False Prophet...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLOYnBMw-aU&;t=505s
Trump/God 285 vs. Biden/Satan 252 (Election Day Fraud Totals Biden 36 Trump 502 Landslide)...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgOAffnqvxQ
Trump's 2020 Landslide Victory. God & Trump vs. Biden & The False Prophet. Mom, can we stay up late?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHE4YAxRY9U&;t=39s
The Blizzard of Bogus Journalism on Covid
Jeffrey A. Tucker
November 20, 2020
https://www.aier.org/article/the-blizzard-of-bogus-journalism-on-covid/
Trump's Triumphs 5: Demon-Rats Beware, God's Comming To Judge You & Yours... https://youtu.be/dSxcS2CevJs
And Remember...
It's Very Simple...
Do Not Let The
Names Of The
Demons Cross
Your Lips.
Use God, And
Christ, and Never
jesus, lord, allah
hashem, jehovah,
adonay, etc...
So That They,
The Enemy's
Of God, Will
No Longer Be
Invoked.
They are Real,
so Don't Pray
To Them...
When You Do
It's Like Having
The Enemy
Tapping Your
Phone and
Listening In On
Your Prayers To
God Giving
Them Power
To Bring satan
Into Your Life.
And Even Though
God Knows Your
Heart Is Right,
You Are Still
Disobeying His
Word With
Disastrous
Results.
Do Not Let
The Names Of
The Demons
Cross Your Lips
Exodus 23:13...
The Blizzard of Bogus Journalism on Covid
Jeffrey A. Tucker
November 20, 2020
https://www.aier.org/article/the-blizzard-of-bogus-journalism-on-covid/
Without Realizing It,
We Come Into contact
With Germs Every Day.
The four major types
of germs are Bacteria,
Viruses, Fungi, and Protozoa.
90% Of “You” Is
composed of Germs.
Of The 60,000 Types
Of Germs People
Come Into Contact
With, Every Day,
Only 1-2% Are
Dangerous To Normal
People.
The Mask Is A
Biological Vacuum
Placing Germs on
It's Surface Every time
You Touch Your Face.
Some Estimates are
We touch our Faces
over 500 Times A Day
Without A Mask On.
But With the Mask, That
Can Easily Triple,
Because The Mask Is
covered In Germs
While Stressing Us From
Hypoxia and Carbon
Dioxide Poisoning.
This Causes The
Touches of The Face
To Be In The Mucus
Areas of the Nose,
Mouth and Eyes.
The Mask Is Now
The real
Killer in Every Flu
Season since We are
“Harvesting All The
Bad Microbes Around Us”
and Placing them where
We Least Want Them.
The Mask Brings and
Holds The Bacteria That
Causes Pneumonia
To A Place, Where
Weakened By The
Mask, We are Most
Susceptible to All
Harmful Bacteria.
Without
The Bodies Immune
System Functioning
Properly To Combat it.
So the Next Time
You Hear of a Mask
Mandate what your
Hearing Is A Self-fulfilling
Prophecy Exponentially
Increasing the Number
Of People Who Get
The flu Virus In flu
Season and The
Resulting Bacterial
Pneumonia That actually
Kills Us.
Deaths Of Pneumonia
vs. Influenza Deaths,
In the United States...
Year by Year...
2008-2009 =
473 Influenza
129,880 Pneumonia.
2009-2010 =
2,691 Influenza
130,451 Pneumonia.
2010-2-11 =
1,894 Influenza
136,161 Pneumonia.
2011-2012 =
665 Influenza
126,177 Pneumonia.
2012-2013 =
4,541 Influenza
138,092 Pneumonia.
2013-2014 =
4,366 Influenza
126,212 Pneumonia.
2014-2015 =
7,961 Influenza
131,858 Pneumonia...
The Mask Is A
Judgment From
God, Because We
Are Shaving Worldwide
In Violation of His
Laws.
Herein Lies How Easy
It Is To Be Tricked
By Satan.
If You Don't Like
Having A Beard Then
You Get A Mask
Instead.
So, As A Whole
Churches and
Synagogues Have
Failed Us By Not
Wearing Beards.
They We Can Be
Punished By The
Prince of the Air...
And Nobody Realizes it
Because 90% of Christian
& 80% of Jewish Practice
Have done Away
With God's Laws
& His Protections,
Substituting Them
With Man's Mask Mandates.
It Is That Simple,
Because God Is Not
The Author of Confusion,
Rather Man Is.
This is God Giving
Satan Power Over Us
All Because of The
"Fake News"
Religious Institutions.
To Understand This
Spiritually, Your Need
Know That We Are
Little Potential Gods.
So When Men Shave
Too Evil Things
Happen. 1st Now
Men Look Like Women,
Because of The Obvious
They Have No Facial
Hair. This is Critically
Important To Destroying
Eunuchs.
You Need To Watch
Nutritionists have long known that ‘you are what you eat’ is not just an expression. Recent studies suggest that what you eat affects you and sometimes even your children and grandchildren.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUCmDiFK448inD-a0HE8mr7V6gONQ-EJh
The Name of God, His Son The Messiah...
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUCmDiFK448inD-a0HE8mr7V6gONQ-EJh
Trump's Triumph's 2: Stop The Steal! For The Donald and For You... "Common Man...".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t12lhE3SG4o&;t=850s
The Supremes Will Declare Trump the President of the U.S: A Prophecy of Biblical Proportions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeDOkit1810&;t=2208s
Trump's Triumphs Electoral College Victory Over Big Media, Lying Big Tech & The False Prophet...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLOYnBMw-aU&;t=505s
Trump/God 285 vs. Biden/Satan 252 (Election Day Fraud Totals Biden 36 Trump 502 Landslide)...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgOAffnqvxQ
Trump's 2020 Landslide Victory. God & Trump vs. Biden & The False Prophet. Mom, can we stay up late?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHE4YAxRY9U&;t=39s
The Blizzard of Bogus Journalism on Covid
Jeffrey A. Tucker
November 20, 2020
https://www.aier.org/article/the-blizzard-of-bogus-journalism-on-covid/
Trump's Triumphs 5: Demon-Rats Beware, God's Comming To Judge You & Yours... https://youtu.be/dSxcS2CevJs
And Remember...
It's Very Simple...
Do Not Let The
Names Of The
Demons Cross
Your Lips.
Use God, And
Christ, and Never
jesus, lord, allah
hashem, jehovah,
adonay, etc...
So That They,
The Enemy's
Of God, Will
No Longer Be
Invoked.
They are Real,
so Don't Pray
To Them...
When You Do
It's Like Having
The Enemy
Tapping Your
Phone and
Listening In On
Your Prayers To
God Giving
Them Power
To Bring satan
Into Your Life.
And Even Though
God Knows Your
Heart Is Right,
You Are Still
Disobeying His
Word With
Disastrous
Results.
Do Not Let
The Names Of
The Demons
Cross Your Lips
Exodus 23:13...
The Blizzard of Bogus Journalism on Covid
Jeffrey A. Tucker
November 20, 2020
https://www.aier.org/article/the-blizzard-of-bogus-journalism-on-covid/
Without Realizing It,
We Come Into contact
With Germs Every Day.
The four major types
of germs are Bacteria,
Viruses, Fungi, and Protozoa.
90% Of “You” Is
composed of Germs.
Of The 60,000 Types
Of Germs People
Come Into Contact
With, Every Day,
Only 1-2% Are
Dangerous To Normal
People.
The Mask Is A
Biological Vacuum
Placing Germs on
It's Surface Every time
You Touch Your Face.
Some Estimates are
We touch our Faces
over 500 Times A Day
Without A Mask On.
But With the Mask, That
Can Easily Triple,
Because The Mask Is
covered In Germs
While Stressing Us From
Hypoxia and Carbon
Dioxide Poisoning.
This Causes The
Touches of The Face
To Be In The Mucus
Areas of the Nose,
Mouth and Eyes.
The Mask Is Now
The real
Killer in Every Flu
Season since We are
“Harvesting All The
Bad Microbes Around Us”
and Placing them where
We Least Want Them.
The Mask Brings and
Holds The Bacteria That
Causes Pneumonia
To A Place, Where
Weakened By The
Mask, We are Most
Susceptible to All
Harmful Bacteria.
Without
The Bodies Immune
System Functioning
Properly To Combat it.
So the Next Time
You Hear of a Mask
Mandate what your
Hearing Is A Self-fulfilling
Prophecy Exponentially
Increasing the Number
Of People Who Get
The flu Virus In flu
Season and The
Resulting Bacterial
Pneumonia That actually
Kills Us.
Deaths Of Pneumonia
vs. Influenza Deaths,
In the United States...
Year by Year...
2008-2009 =
473 Influenza
129,880 Pneumonia.
2009-2010 =
2,691 Influenza
130,451 Pneumonia.
2010-2-11 =
1,894 Influenza
136,161 Pneumonia.
2011-2012 =
665 Influenza
126,177 Pneumonia.
2012-2013 =
4,541 Influenza
138,092 Pneumonia.
2013-2014 =
4,366 Influenza
126,212 Pneumonia.
2014-2015 =
7,961 Influenza
131,858 Pneumonia...
The Mask Is A
Judgment From
God, Because We
Are Shaving Worldwide
In Violation of His
Laws.
Herein Lies How Easy
It Is To Be Tricked
By Satan.
If You Don't Like
Having A Beard Then
You Get A Mask
Instead.
So, As A Whole
Churches and
Synagogues Have
Failed Us By Not
Wearing Beards.
They We Can Be
Punished By The
Prince of the Air...
And Nobody Realizes it
Because 90% of Christian
& 80% of Jewish Practice
Have done Away
With God's Laws
& His Protections,
Substituting Them
With Man's Mask Mandates.
It Is That Simple,
Because God Is Not
The Author of Confusion,
Rather Man Is.
This is God Giving
Satan Power Over Us
All Because of The
"Fake News"
Religious Institutions.
To Understand This
Spiritually, Your Need
Know That We Are
Little Potential Gods.
So When Men Shave
Too Evil Things
Happen. 1st Now
Men Look Like Women,
Because of The Obvious
They Have No Facial
Hair. This is Critically
Important To Destroying
Eunuchs.
You Need To Watch
Nutritionists have long known that ‘you are what you eat’ is not just an expression. Recent studies suggest that what you eat affects you and sometimes even your children and grandchildren.
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