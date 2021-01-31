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Uitlegt wat er nu in de wereld speelt.
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90 views • January 31, 2021
Dit is maar een klein gedeelte uit de 1,5 uur
durende documentaire van Nico Sloot waarin hij
zeer goed uitlegt wat er nu in de wereld speelt.
Je begrijpt natuurlijk dat deze documentaire
overal wordt gecensureerd en dat is natuurlijk
niet voor niks! Een aanrader om hem eens helemaal
te bekijken! Alles wat duister is,
wordt in het licht gezet!
Hier kun je de hele documentaire bekijken: 1,5 uur !
https://docsfair.nl/covid19movie/
durende documentaire van Nico Sloot waarin hij
zeer goed uitlegt wat er nu in de wereld speelt.
Je begrijpt natuurlijk dat deze documentaire
overal wordt gecensureerd en dat is natuurlijk
niet voor niks! Een aanrader om hem eens helemaal
te bekijken! Alles wat duister is,
wordt in het licht gezet!
Hier kun je de hele documentaire bekijken: 1,5 uur !
https://docsfair.nl/covid19movie/
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