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There were arrests in New Jersey on a massive scale.
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550 views • December 08, 2021
There were arrests in New Jersey on a massive scale. The FBI took into custody city mayors, politicians & religious leaders. They needed bus's, for the sheer scale of the operation. They are accused of international money laundering, corruption, and the sale of human organs in the US, Switzerland and Israel.
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