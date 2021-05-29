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Exclusive: Fight to stop Bill Gates control of global seed population
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
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11 views • May 29, 2021
Ben Swann, May 18, 2021

Bill Gates is reportedly the largest farm owner in the US while trying to patent and control the distribution of seeds worldwide. There is a big push back, however, in the country of India. In this exclusive interview, we hear from Vandana Shiva who is leading a remarkable charge to push back against Bill Gates and his foundation.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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