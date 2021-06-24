Dr McGreevey [johnheretohelp] Corroborates Lin Wood Transcripts, Addresses 2020 Election

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Dr. Jonathan McGreevey joined 'The Stew Peters Show' for an exclusive 1-on-1, and opened by addressing the stolen 2020 presidential and down ballot election, and validated transcripts from a Lin Wood series of interviews posted to the internet. www.StewPeters.tv
On twitter he is known as @johnheretohelp
https://twitter.com/Johnheretohelp