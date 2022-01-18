New Virginia Gov Youngkin Defends Ban on CRT among Sweeping Exec. Orders

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"There’s not a course called critical race theory,” Youngkin said on Fox News. He added it burdens children with sins of the past, while they make judgements based on each other's skin color.
The Virginia gov slammed liberals for confusing the issue surrounding CRT's teaching in schools. Youngkin immediately signed off on nine executive orders and two directives, saying he didn't like the way the curriculum has been somewhat hidden from parents - highlighting Loudon Country.
Will CRT continue to creep into the classroom?