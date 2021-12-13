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Kiss The Truth NEED TO KNOW (part 3 - side effects)
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52 views • December 13, 2021
Kiss The Truth: Need To Know Part 3: - Rare Side Effects
Despite the high volume of reported post-vaccination adverse events, the UK, EU, and US Authorities have consistently dismissed these deaths and injuries as ’coincidences’. Well, here is a 4 hour collection of personal testimonies, so you can judge for yourself......
Despite the high volume of reported post-vaccination adverse events, the UK, EU, and US Authorities have consistently dismissed these deaths and injuries as ’coincidences’. Well, here is a 4 hour collection of personal testimonies, so you can judge for yourself......
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