WHAT-IS-COMMUNISM mirror by @JustinianDeception

WHAT-IS-COMMUNISM

By @JustinianDeception

PLEASE SUPPORT THE CREATOR! I'm just sharing his video!

It's amazing to me to sit and watch as people share and repost links about the United States Corporate System of #Slavery and #Politics!

They will piss and moan like children about how their CORPORATE #Government treats them and how the CORPORATE #Schools brainwash their children.....

They'll share all kinds of crazy POLITICAL #Slave materials, who to Vote to be their next RULER, but they fail to understand the way OUT OF THIS SYSTEM!

They fail to understand that THEY "CONSENTED" TO BE A SLAVE!

And they don't even know it, and refuse to listen when you try to tell them!

ALL LEGAL and LAWFUL...... But they won't listen, they wanna talk about SLAVE ISSUES of the SLAVE SYSTEM and how their CORPORATE MASTERS treat them etc.... But you give them the KEYS TO THEIR CELL.....

And they'll flat ignore you! You won't get a peep!

But post some stupid sh*t about trans teachers perving on their children.....

BECAUSE THEY'VE CONSENTED TO BE A SLAVE WITH NO RIGHTS.........

And they'll share that!

But when you post THE KEYS TO THEIR CELL they'll flat ignore it!

It's just amazing, and disheartening, and truly sad!

IS YOUR FREEDOM WORTH 20 MINUTES OF YOUR TIME???

If not, scroll on, go post some BS about Trump or DeSantis and be sure to "Vote" yourself back into the JURISDICTION of you SLAVE MASTERS!

Enjoy your chains, and your very short life, and your children's slavery!

I mean you'll teach them to be a SLAVE, just like YOU!

I'm just about to give up on people! They are too dumb to grasp the concept apparently!

I mean BE A SHEEP and get sheared!

VOTE yourself back into bondage, put yourself BACK INTO the jurisdiction of the SEA.... Or "Admiralty Law" or "Contract Law" or whatever you call it!

You have the keys in your hand, and refuse to put them into the lock and turn it so you DESERVE TO BE A SLAVE!

But I'm begging you..... FREE YOURSELF!

Original video by @JustinianDeception

https://rumble.com/vqsvn6-what-is-communism.html

or at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9EjVFky9C8&ab_channel=JustinianDeception for YouTube