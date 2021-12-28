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Covid Vax Side Effects
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886 views • December 28, 2021
Government lies and propaganda hide the deaths and injuries caused by the Covid experimental gene-altering injection. Apparently, these injections have nothing really to do with any Coronavirus. Instead they are intended to permanently alter the genetic makeup and immune systems of the TV Watchers who are naively reckless enough to get them.
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