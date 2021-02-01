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Sheriff Mack Interview
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941 views • February 01, 2021
September 12,2020
🎥 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 – Sheriff Richard Mack - The Constitutional Sheriff. See More Below 👇👇
📧 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 & 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁 https://bit.ly/3gKjVPR
🤝 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗠𝗲 #𝗨𝗡𝗥𝗜𝗚 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 https://TheSteeleReport.com
💥 𝟱𝗚 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 & 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘁 https://bit.ly/34schWS
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼
In this second interview with former Sheriff Richard Mack, he discusses the historic gathering of sheriffs from across the USA to take place at Liberty University on 30 September 2020.
He talks about the challenges facing sheriffs who are not fully aware of their constitutional obligations and privileges, and how sheriffs and pastors are beginning to form local alliances to re-assert We the People rights over state and federal usurpers.
He concludes by talking about the new organization and its website where everyone is welcome to learn, join, and donate: https://cspoa.org.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗳 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗸
Richard Mack (born 1952) is the former sheriff of Graham County, Arizona and a political activist.
He is known for his role in a successful lawsuit brought against the federal government of the United States which alleged that portions of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act violated the United States Constitution.
He is a former lobbyist for Gun Owners of America (GOA) and a two-time candidate for United States Congress.
Mack is also the founder of Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), and established the "County Sheriff Project" movement, both of whom reaffirm what they claim is the constitutional power to refuse to enforce federal laws that exceed Constitutional authorities as delegated from We the People who elect the county sheriffs.
Visit CSPOA at https://cspoa.org/
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗧𝗼 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵
💥 𝟱𝗚 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 - 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 https://youtu.be/pdMyuHHx1gA
💥 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝘄𝗻 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝘁 https://youtu.be/VSkvjpztCFA
💥 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 https://youtu.be/iBnTV33VLXc
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀
Main website: https://Robert..
🎥 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 – Sheriff Richard Mack - The Constitutional Sheriff. See More Below 👇👇
📧 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 & 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁 https://bit.ly/3gKjVPR
🤝 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝗠𝗲 #𝗨𝗡𝗥𝗜𝗚 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 https://TheSteeleReport.com
💥 𝟱𝗚 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 & 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝘁 https://bit.ly/34schWS
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼
In this second interview with former Sheriff Richard Mack, he discusses the historic gathering of sheriffs from across the USA to take place at Liberty University on 30 September 2020.
He talks about the challenges facing sheriffs who are not fully aware of their constitutional obligations and privileges, and how sheriffs and pastors are beginning to form local alliances to re-assert We the People rights over state and federal usurpers.
He concludes by talking about the new organization and its website where everyone is welcome to learn, join, and donate: https://cspoa.org.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗳 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗸
Richard Mack (born 1952) is the former sheriff of Graham County, Arizona and a political activist.
He is known for his role in a successful lawsuit brought against the federal government of the United States which alleged that portions of the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act violated the United States Constitution.
He is a former lobbyist for Gun Owners of America (GOA) and a two-time candidate for United States Congress.
Mack is also the founder of Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), and established the "County Sheriff Project" movement, both of whom reaffirm what they claim is the constitutional power to refuse to enforce federal laws that exceed Constitutional authorities as delegated from We the People who elect the county sheriffs.
Visit CSPOA at https://cspoa.org/
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗧𝗼 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵
💥 𝟱𝗚 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 - 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 https://youtu.be/pdMyuHHx1gA
💥 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝘄𝗻 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝘁 https://youtu.be/VSkvjpztCFA
💥 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 https://youtu.be/iBnTV33VLXc
𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀
Main website: https://Robert..
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