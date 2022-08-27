BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Doomberg: Deep Energy Scarcity is Causing War, Inflation, & Social Unrest
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
442 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
85 views • August 27, 2022

Doomberg explains how deep energy scarcity is the root of the chaos we're witnessing today: war, inflation, currency collapse, food riots, social unrest, etc. Oil and gas are on the decline. The resolution of the Western European energy crisis ahead of the winter of 2022-23 is the single biggest geopolitical event in our lifetimes. The EU and Euro are on the edge of fragmentation. We're going from a unipolar to a multipolar world which is the biggest trend that is unfolding. Crypto is largely a grift, Bitcoin is just a piece of software, and Doomberg also fears an inescapable CBDC cashless society which would be the end of personal freedom and totalitarianism. The solution isn't a new currency, it's a new government!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Expat Money Show & Summit https://expatmoney.com

Unz Review https://www.unz.com/page/covid-biowarfare-articles

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com


Websites

Substack https://doomberg.substack.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/DoombergT


About Doomberg

Doomberg started writing in May of 2021 to highlight the fundamentals missing from many economic and policy decisions, and it quickly grew to be one of the most widely read finance newsletters on Substack.


This publication and content is borne out of the team’s deep experience in heavy industry, private equity, and the hard sciences. Family offices and c-suite executives hire Doomberg to deliver innovative thinking and clarity to complex problems – Doomberg operates as though subscribers share those same expectations.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencyrussiaenergyeconomyoilcryptoputineuroukraineeueconomic collapseinflationgastaiwancashlessfood shortagecbdc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy