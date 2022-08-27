Doomberg: Deep Energy Scarcity is Causing War, Inflation, & Social Unrest

Doomberg explains how deep energy scarcity is the root of the chaos we're witnessing today: war, inflation, currency collapse, food riots, social unrest, etc. Oil and gas are on the decline. The resolution of the Western European energy crisis ahead of the winter of 2022-23 is the single biggest geopolitical event in our lifetimes. The EU and Euro are on the edge of fragmentation. We're going from a unipolar to a multipolar world which is the biggest trend that is unfolding. Crypto is largely a grift, Bitcoin is just a piece of software, and Doomberg also fears an inescapable CBDC cashless society which would be the end of personal freedom and totalitarianism. The solution isn't a new currency, it's a new government!





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About Doomberg

Doomberg started writing in May of 2021 to highlight the fundamentals missing from many economic and policy decisions, and it quickly grew to be one of the most widely read finance newsletters on Substack.





This publication and content is borne out of the team’s deep experience in heavy industry, private equity, and the hard sciences. Family offices and c-suite executives hire Doomberg to deliver innovative thinking and clarity to complex problems – Doomberg operates as though subscribers share those same expectations.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)