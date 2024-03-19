Selena Gomez Weighs Sale of Cosmetics Brand Valued at $2 Billion

Actress and singer Selena Gomez has hired advisers to weigh offers for her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, according to people familiar with the matter.
Rare Beauty brought on the bankers to field interest from firms looking to invest in or acquire the company, said the people, who asked to not be identified talking about private discussions. Bankers have met with potential suitors, but Gomez has not. Either way, Gomez, 31, expects to remain involved with the business.
