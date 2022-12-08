Mind Invaders Chapter 8 - At the Crossroads

New Chapter Every Day!
Do you have another copy of the tape?” asked Ken anxiously the moment Dr. Elliott and his wife stepped inside his room later that evening.
“Is there a problem?” asked Elliott, instantly apprehensive.
“Is that the tape you gave me?” Ken nodded toward the side table.
“Why, yes,” began Hal, picking it up and examining it. “It certainly looks like it. There’s the hospital label. Why? What’s wrong?”
