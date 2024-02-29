And We Know 2.28.2024 End of D party, No long untouchable, Epstein, Roths, Kissinger, Diddy, Pray!

LT of And We Know





Feb 28, 2024





The amount of information flying out to the masses about how much of what we are experiencing … it is absolutely amazing. We will uncover much of the talks behind the Rōthschild death, the movements in the MSM on covering these events, how President Trump uses his speeches in numbers to tell us what is going on and much more on the fall of the demonic system. Here we go.





Wellness Company: www.twc.health/LT – code LT saves you 10% at checkout

——

Try NMN (Anti-aging & NAD+): (Buy Two Get One FREE 48HR Promo) https://blackforestsupplements.com/LT

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Trump was up there, in his words, “Rapping”, because the stooopid teleprompter broke, so he went on a hilarious comedic rant about Joe Biden. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/69554





MSNBC Host Calls Trump Supporters who believes that our Rights as Human Beings Comes From God, Christian Nationalists https://t.me/candlesinthenight/69564





Did Victoria Nuland Just Admit they’re money Laundering? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/69565





CA Sheriff Calls on Citizens to Hold their Elected Officials Accountable https://t.me/candlesinthenight/69576





Elon Musk is ringing the alarm bells.https://t.me/candlesinthenight/69675





Lara Logan Delivered a Heart Wrenching and Powerful Testimony on Free Speech https://rumble.com/v4g3k60-lara-logan-gives-powerful-speech-on-free-speech.html





Some of the recent cases against Diddy (there are many) were granted only because of the “Adult Survivors Act”… sound familiar? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/69659





It's time to start asking ourselves what kind of skeletons Bob Costas has hiding in his closet because this is some extremely unhinged derangement syndrome he is currently exhibiting. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18798





🚨The New York Times disclosed yesterday that the CIA built "12 Secret Spy Bases" in Ukraine, waging a shadow war against Russia for the past decade. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18799





"You Can't Hide the Dead Bodies" - Edward Dowd Testifies on Excess Deaths https://t.me/VigilantFox/10882





🔥 Lara Logan Calls Out How the U.S. Government Funds NGO's to Be Their Political Assassins https://t.me/VigilantFox/10888





Acts 13:36 reminds us of a sobering reality: "For David, after he had served his own generation by the will of God, fell on sleep, and was laid unto his fathers, and saw corruption:" https://t.me/TippyTopPatriot/2602





Military cannot reveal their operations! https://t.me/SantaSurfing/51069

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828

➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/



Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4g9bg3-2.28.24-end-of-d-party-no-long-untouchable-epstein-roths-kissinger-diddy-pr.html