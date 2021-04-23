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WATCH JUST SOME OF THE LIES MAINSTREAM IS TELLING YOU. THEN GET YOUR VACCINE
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90 views • April 23, 2021
This video shows just a few of the lies the nightly News and CNN are telling you with the hopes you'll rush out and get the deadly vaccine.
And they're doing a pretty good job of it because people sit in front of that BOOB TUBE all day and actually believe all the bullshit.
However, nobody sees any lineups of sick people at the hospitals, nobody sees anybody dying on the streets and not one person they know has a cold or the flu.
AMAZING! The opening clip is 100% showing you who you really are. Bah hah ah ah, Bah ha hah ah.
Source: Wil Paranormal via Jim Crenshaw
And they're doing a pretty good job of it because people sit in front of that BOOB TUBE all day and actually believe all the bullshit.
However, nobody sees any lineups of sick people at the hospitals, nobody sees anybody dying on the streets and not one person they know has a cold or the flu.
AMAZING! The opening clip is 100% showing you who you really are. Bah hah ah ah, Bah ha hah ah.
Source: Wil Paranormal via Jim Crenshaw
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