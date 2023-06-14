Create New Account
TRUMP TODAY - President Trump's Remarks on the arraignment, the Presidential Records Act, and the Trading With The Enemy Act, from Bedminster NJ - 6-13-2023
Published Wednesday

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will address the media and remark on the arraignment earlier in Miami. Coverage expected to begin at 7:00 PM ET!

president trumpdonald trumptrump todayrsbnbedminster njarraignmentpresidential records actsocks decision

