Sustainable Development in the Cannabis Industry
At Regennabis, they believe that there is a need to create a disruptive and innovative community driven by exponential actions – in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - to deliver both increased brand value and at the same time, provide solutions to many of the world’s biggest challenges and build a better future for ALL in the Cannabis Industry - to lead, learn, connect and innovate breakthrough solutions around humanity’s greatest challenges and deliver “Impact Alpha” for ALL stakeholders.

Episode 1083 The #TalkingHedge chats with Geoff Trotter, Regennabis...

https://youtu.be/_epEOggVsKg


