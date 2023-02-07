Knowing God’s grace is what strengthens faith rest

1Thess lesson 48. God’s Grace plan needs to be fully grasped for Believers to forge forward into faith rest techniques. Satan and his army will easily stop or trip up the Believer who does understand the grace of God.
