EP 2322-6PM TRUMP PULVERIZES DEMOCRATS & BLOWS IMPEACHMENT CASE TO BITS

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FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 12, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0
Democrats claim that because President Trump used the word ‘fight’ in his speech on January 6th in Washington D.C. However, what every Democrat in that room forgot was that they too had used the word previously in political speech. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16929
Special Guest: Jason Rink is an award-winning documentary film producer and director in Austin, TX. He is currently working on two feature length documentaries. "The Steal" which is a film about the biggest election theft in history & the people who dared to stop it. And "Q Sent Me" a film about Jake Angeli, the QAnon Shaman who became the face of the January 6th breach of the Capitol. Website: https://www.thesteal.com/ Gab: @jasonrink
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