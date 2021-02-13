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EP 2322-6PM TRUMP PULVERIZES DEMOCRATS & BLOWS IMPEACHMENT CASE TO BITS
The Pete Santilli Show
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270 views • February 13, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2322 - 9AM EASTERN
FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 12, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0 


Democrats claim that because President Trump used the word ‘fight’ in his speech on January 6th in Washington D.C.  However, what every Democrat in that room forgot was that they too had used the word previously in political speech. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16929 

Special Guest:  Jason Rink is an award-winning documentary film producer and director in Austin, TX. He is currently working on two feature length documentaries. "The Steal" which is a film about the biggest election theft in history & the people who dared to stop it. And "Q Sent Me" a film about Jake Angeli, the QAnon Shaman who became the face of the January 6th breach of the Capitol. Website: https://www.thesteal.com/   Gab: @jasonrink


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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