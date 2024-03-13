Create New Account
Lies Exposed! Trump Called for Help
Lori Colley
Published 16 hours ago

March 13, 2024 - Big News Out of Georgia! Plus Lies exposed in the events related to January 6th and the riot at the Capitol, how President Trump tried to prevent an escalation of violence (but was stopped), and Hur's report on Biden's guilt.

Keywords
trumpinsurrectionjanuary 6

