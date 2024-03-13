Lies Exposed! Trump Called for Help

March 13, 2024 - Big News Out of Georgia! Plus Lies exposed in the events related to January 6th and the riot at the Capitol, how President Trump tried to prevent an escalation of violence (but was stopped), and Hur's report on Biden's guilt.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.